Diogo Jota has revealed how the Liverpool players reacted to the Jurgen Klopp news

Jurgen Klopp’s declaration that he will be departing the Liverpool team at the end of the season stunned the team, according to Diogo Jota.

Since Jurgen Klopp made his plan to leave Anfield public this summer, Liverpool have only played three times. As a result, the Reds are under even more pressure to provide the 56-year-old with the ultimate farewell.

Despite their 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, Klopp’s team is still leading the standings and have a chance to win the FA Cup and Europa League.

A Carabao Cup final matchup with Chelsea is scheduled for the end of the month, and Klopp is eager to cap up his Anfield tenure with further silverware.

Diogo Jota, speaking on the boss’ departure, said to DAZN Portugal (via Sport Witness):

“It was a shock for everyone, that’s the reality. I don’t think anyone in the dressing room was expecting to hear news like that, especially since this season is going so well.

“But it’s not up to us to make that decision, just to accept it. It will be a problem later on, knowing who the coach will be next season and so on.

“We still have a lot to fight for this season. So we have to focus on what we have to do on the pitch and also, in a way, make his legacy more colourful with a few trophies.

“That’s what we want, just as we wanted before he announced his decision, because obviously we always want to win.”

The future manager of Liverpool has been the subject of much conjecture, with supporters eager to learn who will take on the coveted responsibility of replacing Klopp in the dugout.

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is the favourite to succeed Klopp at Anfield. The Spaniard is currently managing Bayer Leverkusen and leading the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern Munich.