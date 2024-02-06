Liverpool dealt major injury blow; midfielder ruled out for up to four weeks

Dominik Szoboszlai could be out for the next four weeks through injury.

That’s according to a recent report from Hungarian outlet Index (relayed via Liverpool Echo), who claims the Liverpool midfielder is facing up to a month out through injury.

Szoboszlai, 23, was missing from the Liverpool squad who were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal on the weekend.

And Index’s report states the 23-year-old is “struggling with an injury similar to the one he had in January” which was a problem he was experiencing with his hamstring.

The injury’s reoccurrence could not have come at a worse time for Jurgen Klopp. After losing momentum in the title race after being blown away by Mikel Arteta’s chasing Gunners, Liverpool will be desperate to get back to winning ways — losing Szoboszlai, arguably their most creative player, is a major blow though.

If the former RB Leipzig playmaker is out for the next four weeks, he will miss the following fixtures:

(Premier League) Burnley – February 10

(Premier League) Brentford – February 17

(Premier League) Luton Town – February 21

(Carabao Cup Final) Chelsea – February 25

(FA Cup Fourth Round) Watford/ Southampton – February 28

(Premier League) Nottingham Forest – March 2

Europa League Round of 16 first leg – March 7