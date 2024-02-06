One important Chelsea first-team player is reportedly eyeing a move away.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claims midfielder Enzo Fernandez is keen to leave the club despite signing less than one year ago.

Although Moises Caicedo’s £115 million fee from Brighton ended up surpassing his, Fernandez, 22, became the Premier League’s most expensive player when he signed from Benfica last summer in an eye-watering deal worth over £100 million (Sky Sports).

Undoubtedly rated exceptionally highly by Chelsea, the Argentina international has been expected to flourish and form a formidable partnership with Caicedo — that hasn’t quite happened though with the pair coming under fire for some lacklustre performances.

And despite signing a deal that runs until 2032 after Chelsea already triggered a one-year extension, Fernandez and his long-time agent Uriel Perez are already holding talks with other clubs over a possible early Stamford Bridge exit.

Enzo Fernandez already wants out of Chelsea

It is hard not to believe that a player of Fernandez’s calibre, which of course includes a World Cup winner’s medal, is happy at Stamford Bridge at the moment. The team are underperforming and he is becoming one of the side’s scapegoats.

However, with a deal not set to expire for another eight years, it is almost impossible to imagine a pathway out of London.

Chelsea will know they have all the control when it comes to negotiations, and unless a club decide to make an offer that at least matches the fee they paid for him there will almost certainly be no way out for the 23-year-old.