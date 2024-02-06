European giants preparing to make initial approach towards Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp will be a manager in demand once he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season and one of the biggest clubs in the World are planning to make a move for the German coach in the coming weeks.

The 56-year-old has taken Liverpool to incredible heights over the nine seasons he has spent at Anfield and will be looking to finish it on a massive high by winning a quadruple this season.

Come the end of the campaign, Klopp has said he plans to take a year off and will evaluate his position once that has concluded.

According to Diario AS, Barcelona are interested in the Liverpool boss and plan to make initial approaches over the coming weeks.

? Barcelona plan to make initial approaches to Jürgen Klopp in the coming weeks! ? (Source: @diarioas) pic.twitter.com/KQ3g1SayWC — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 6, 2024

The Catalan club will also be without a manager at the end of the season as their current coach, Xavi, has already announced that he is leaving.

The likelihood of the La Liga giants getting Klopp are very low as he plans to take a break and Barca are not a club that matches up with the past clubs the German coach has managed. The Barcelona job is very stressful, demands instant success and the club’s stadium does not generate the noise seen at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, which is a big part of how Klopp’s teams play.

It is uncertain where Klopp will end up next but most people’s guess is the German national team.