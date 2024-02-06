Exclusive: Transfer expert on the striker domino we could see this summer, with Arsenal & Man Utd involved

Transfer news expert Ben Jacobs has provided some insight into the domino effect of strikers we could see on the market this summer, with big clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham possibly set to be involved.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jacobs explained that Kylian Mbappe’s future could be key to triggering a large number of moves for other big-name strikers, with the likes of Rafael Leao, Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Jonathan David among the names mentioned.

Osimhen has long been linked with a host of big clubs, and Jacobs says Arsenal and Chelsea currently look like the main names to watch there, while the Gunners could also be in for Toney if he leaves Brentford.

PSG also like Leao and other names like Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, according to Jacobs, so this is sure to be an intriguing transfer window to follow.

“If Kylian Mbappe does join Real Madrid there may be a knock-on effect this summer,” Jacobs explained. “Whereas summer 2023 was all about high-profile midfielders moving, like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, the next window is going to see several elite attackers on the move.

“PSG have a contingency plan should Mbappe depart. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is one target, although there is an acceptance the Nigerian prefers a move to the Premier League as it stands. Chelsea and Arsenal are expected to both explore a deal. He’s arguably the top target for the former right now.

“If Osimhen goes to the Premier League, PSG could turn to Milan’s Rafael Leao. Leao only signed a new deal in June until summer 2028 and has a €175m release clause. PSG have no plans to trigger this, or pay anywhere close to this number, if they do make a move. Milan are expected to entertain €100m+ offers, but there is no guarantee Leao will leave in 2024.”

He added: “PSG also like Sporting’s Victor Gyokeres and Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Lille’s Jonathan David could also be on the move this year although neither are active PSG targets, but David has been looked at by the French champions in the past.

“We can’t entirely discount free agency for Toney in 2025 if he doesn’t agree a new Brentford deal (and wages are a stumbling block), but Arsenal remain one to watch if the price is right this summer.

“David has been considered by Spurs. Chelsea were linked with him in January although my understanding is there was no approach or consideration for the Canadian striker last month. Perhaps the links stem from Graham Potter, who liked David’s profile when he was still at the club, but I am not aware of any serious discussion over him since.

“Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, who reminds me of Olivier Giroud, is another striker to keep an eye on. Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs have all scouted him. This doesn’t necessarily equate to a concrete move, but it shows plenty of Premier League clubs are watching him closely. There is also interest from within Italy.”