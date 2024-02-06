Fabrizio Romano says multiple clubs ready to sign talented Arsenal star should negotiations collapse

Several clubs across Europe have their eyes on Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry as the Gunners continue to negotiate with the player over a new contract.

The winger’s current deal expires at the end of the season and Fabrizio Romano is reporting that talks are ongoing to extend that beyond 2024.

The transfer expert states that several clubs are monitoring the situation and are ready to pounce should the talks collapse. Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Anderlecht, Wolves and Newcastle are all showing interest in Cozier-Duberry who would be free during the summer transfer window.

??? Arsenal are still in negotiations to get new deal done for English 2005 born talent Amario Cozier-Duberry. Talks ongoing. Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Anderlecht, Wolves and Newcastle are showing interest for free transfer in June — in case talks with #AFC collapse. pic.twitter.com/f8mykNkNfx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2024

Cozier-Duberry is highly regarded at Arsenal and is a talent the Gunners will not want to lose. The 18-year-old has come through the Premier League club’s academy and has been a key star for the North London club’s youth teams. The winger has played 13 matches this season and has contributed with seven goals and two assists.

Speaking to The Athletic about the 18-year-old, U18 Arsenal boss Jack Wilshere compared the player to Bukayo Saka by saying: “Amario is very exciting and Mikel likes him. He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, he plays in the same position as him and needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting.”

Cozier-Duberry looks destined to have a bright future in the sport but the next few months will determine if the youngster will continue that at Arsenal as talks continue.