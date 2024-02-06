Former Italy and Roma star Giacomo Losi passes away at the age of 88

Giacomo Losi, former player of Roma and Italy, has passed away at the age of 88 after a stunning career.

The former defender played for just one club, Roma, where he made 386 appearances while earning 11 caps for his nation.

Between 1955 and 1969, Losi played for Serie A giants Roma, and in 1964 and 1969, he won the Coppa Italia. The former captain also participated in the 1962 World Cup and saw triumph in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1961.

Losi was a full-back whose style of play included fair play and physicality. Despite his little stature, he possessed exceptional heading skills, which enabled him to serve for many years as a sweeper.

Many people have paid tribute to Losi, including his former club.

A Roma statement reads: “As soon as I arrived in Rome, I fell in love.

“You’ve always loved us, and we’ve always loved you. We mourn the loss of club legend Giacomo Losi.

“You will always be in our hearts, captain.”

Roma supporters have a special place in their hearts for the former center back, whom they affectionately referred to as “Core de Roma” (Heart of Rome).

He held the record for the most appearances made by a Roma player for about 40 years, until Francesco Totti and current manager Daniele De Rossi overtook him.

The news was delivered by his nephew Massimo Liofredi.

‘Uncle Giacomo went to heaven tonight’, remembered Massimo Liofredi.

‘He remained attached to the Roma jersey until the end, for which he had an immeasurable love and which he continued to follow on every occasion. For many years he was the most representative player of AS Roma, beaten in a photo finish by the great Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi’.