Former Newcastle player Henri Saivet recalls his time at Tyneside and claims he was mistreated by the club and manager during that time.

The 33-year-old claims he suffered mentally after Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce tenures at St. James Park.

Regarding Steve Bruce treatment, Saivet said: “I’m not there, he doesn’t see me… He chooses the 25. When you’re not registered, you can’t play. The manager comes to see me… ‘I’m sorry, I took over the team late, I wasn’t able to see you and I didn’t have the choice’. I would have liked for him to watch the AFCON, and then tell me whether he liked me or not.”

“They affected me a lot mentally. I told myself there was something more important than football… I would have preferred if they had told me: ‘Look, you’re rubbish, you’re the worst player we have bought’. But then you have to let me go in that case… One day, I heard something from the director of football, Lee Charnley… ‘We don’t want to let him go. If he leaves, he’ll shine elsewhere’. They were crazy!” – finished Saivet for Girondins4Ever.