Former Newcastle player claims he was mistreated during his time at Tyneside

Former Newcastle player Henri Saivet recalls his time at Tyneside and claims he was mistreated by the club and manager during that time.

The 33-year-old claims he suffered mentally after Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce tenures at St. James Park.

Regarding Steve Bruce treatment, Saivet said: “I’m not there, he doesn’t see me… He chooses the 25. When you’re not registered, you can’t play. The manager comes to see me… ‘I’m sorry, I took over the team late, I wasn’t able to see you and I didn’t have the choice’. I would have liked for him to watch the AFCON, and then tell me whether he liked me or not.”

“They affected me a lot mentally. I told myself there was something more important than football… I would have preferred if they had told me: ‘Look, you’re rubbish, you’re the worst player we have bought’. But then you have to let me go in that case… One day, I heard something from the director of football, Lee Charnley… ‘We don’t want to let him go. If he leaves, he’ll shine elsewhere’. They were crazy!” – finished Saivet for Girondins4Ever.

