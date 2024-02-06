Harry Redknapp has shared why Jurgen Klopp has decided to leave Liverpool

Harry Redknapp has been voicing his opinions over Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool at the end of the season.

Redknapp is fully aware of the demands and lifestyle of managing in the Premier League. During his illustrious management career, Redknapp held positions at Tottenham, West Ham and Portsmouth, to mention a few.

With the exception of the occasional TV gig, Redknapp is no longer involved with the game and can now freely discuss the beautiful game from a distance.

Regarding Klopp’s departure from Liverpool in the summer, Redknapp thinks that Klopp has most likely been caught up in the craze of the modern game.

In an interview with iNews, Redknapp discussed the circumstances and said he thought the German could just be in need of a break due to the hectic pace of the current game.

“When you’re earning that money, everyone says ‘oh your life is amazing’. He just obviously feels he needs a break. You wouldn’t believe it looking at him. I watched him the other night when they won at Fulham, that big smile was there, he was loving it still. But underneath you don’t know. Pep did it, he took a year off and came back. He’ll come back and every club in the world will want him,” Redknapp said.

“There’s just no escape anymore, social media, TV. When I first started, the only interviews you did was a couple of papers who would stand in the tunnel. Then suddenly Sky comes in, there’s press conferences after games, someone’s sticking a microphone under your nose as soon as you come off the pitch, you’ve had a bad day and the last thing you want to do is be asked questions. But that is the job now.”