According to Jamie Carragher, in order for Liverpool or Arsenal to have a genuine chance of winning the league, they both need to defeat Manchester City when they play each other again this season.

On Monday night, City defeated Brentford 3-1 to draw even with Arsenal on points, although they are still two points behind leaders Liverpool. Crucially, though, City have a game in hand on both teams—a match against Brentford in two weeks.

Following a sluggish start to the season, Pep Guardiola’s team appears to have found its groove as they have won five straight league games. In each of the previous three seasons, the Blues experienced lengthy winning streaks in the winter or spring and eventually won the Premier League title.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne’s return is cause for concern for Liverpool and Arsenal, but Carragher has advised City’s opponents not to get too caught up in the champions’ current form and to instead concentrate on their upcoming matches against the team.

“I think from Liverpool and Arsenal’s point of view, there will be this nervousness and [signs out loud] City and are coming back and going to go on a run, but Arsenal and Liverpool have got to both play City,” Carragher said on Sky.

“If you’re going to win the league you have to beat City. Then the other teams that you play, you’re probably going to be favourites for most of the games you go into.

“I think it’s important for the players and fans not to get too downhearted with what Manchester City are doing. Forget City, when you play them do the job and concentrate on your own game and try and drag it out as long as possible, and who knows what can happen.”