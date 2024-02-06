Jesse Lingard nearing completion of Seoul FC switch

If all goes according to plan, then ex-England international, Jesse Lingard, will sign for Seoul FC in the next 24 hours or so.

With the greatest respect to the South Korean outfit, it’s an almighty fall from grace for the former Man United ace.

The 31-year-old has arguably become more famous for his “Beans, beans, beans” viral social media video as he has for anything he’s done on the pitch over the past couple of seasons.

Apparently it's National Beans day today in the US which gives me a great excuse to reshare this gold from Jesse Lingard pic.twitter.com/0w6iMS8VzR — The Football Hub (@TheFootbaIlHub) January 6, 2020

A wonderfully successful loan spell at West Ham should’ve really ended with a transfer from Man United to the East Londoners, however, Lingard chose to remain at Old Trafford and, ultimately, would’ve regretted that decision as he regressed in terms of playing time.

An eventual move to Nottingham Forest looked as though it might resurrect a fading career, but Lingard did nothing of note whilst at the City Ground and he was quickly let go.

Trials at both West Ham and Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia failed to yield a contract offer last summer, and since then Lingard has had to be patient and hope for interest in his services.

??? Jesse Lingard has completed first part of medical tests on Monday as new Seoul FC player. Final part will be completed today ahead of signature on Wednesday. Lingard will join Seoul FC on two year contract in the next 24h, if all goes to plan. pic.twitter.com/68OiTC1vD4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2024

Transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, noted on Tuesday that Lingard has now finally completed the first stage of a medical at Seoul FC, and will sign for the club on Wednesday if there are no 11th hour complications.