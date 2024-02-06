Roy Keane thinks Kalvin Phillips should be furious about not starting the game against Man Utd.

The Hammers suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford as Phillips watched from the bench before being introduced in second half.

“From the player’s point of view I think he’ll be fuming. You go out on loan to play some games you get 70 minutes, he’s a sitting midfielder so you use your intelligence there in terms of when to sprint. Obviously David Moyes will be worried about him, in terms of picking up an injury but from the player’s point of view he has to get minutes, has to get games, now he’s gone from City and he’s sat on the bench and I think from the player’s point of view, he’ll be fuming.” – said Keane on Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old joined West Ham on a loan deal from Man City and started his first game for the Hammers in 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.