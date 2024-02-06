Leeds willing to let 24-year-old go for nothing in summer

Leeds United are reportedly preparing to allow one first-team player to leave the club when his contract expires.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim Daniel Farke does not see a future for Ian Poveda at Elland Road.

The 23-year-old winger, who is spending this season out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, will be out of contract with Leeds in the summer, and there is no indication the club are willing to offer him an extension.

That would of course see him become a free agent and eligible to negotiate a free transfer to a new club, home or aboard, once the season comes to an end.

Since joining the Whites from Manchester City’s youth academy in 2020, Poveda, who has two senior international caps for Columbia under his belt, has assisted just one goal in 30 games in all competitions.

