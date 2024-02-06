Liverpool could play a pivotal role in the future of Chelsea as Todd Boehly prepared to make major decision

Mauricio Pochettino’s position as Chelsea manager is safe for now but that could change over the course of February.

The Blues face Aston Villa on Wednesday for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup and will contest the Carabao Cup final later this month against Liverpool.

According to Football Insider, that game could have huge implications for Pochetiino as if the West London club are defeated at Wembley by the Reds, the Argentine could face the sack.

The report says that Chelsea’s ownership don’t want to part ways with the former Tottenham coach already after learning lessons from a tumultuous 2022/23 campaign; however, the final is seen as a key match for Pochettino’s future.

Todd Boehly and his team won’t hesitate to make a change if the situation becomes toxic and there are signs of that already.

Chelsea fans have become frustrated that their team is not improving as they currently sit 11th in the Premier League table despite all of the money they have spent throughout recent transfer windows.

Pochettino should at least have his team playing better football considering he has had weeks to coach them but the 51-year-old is failing so far.