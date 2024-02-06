Liverpool fans won’t believe how much Saudi Arabian club were ready to pay for Mohamed Salah

Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad made Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah their top target last summer and the Middle Eastern club were ready to break the bank for the winger.

Salah is an icon in this part of the World and it is easy to see why the Saudis want to bring the Egyptian superstar to their League. In order to make this happen last summer, The Athletic reports that Al-Ittihad were ready to pay €235M to Liverpool for the 31-year-old.

The report says that the Saudi Arabian champions have not given up on signing the Reds star and will very likely make another attempt over the summer months.

Salah is a Liverpool legend and is once again having an incredible season at Anfield. The winger has scored 18 goals and provided a further five assists across the 27 matches he has played this season and has played a major role in the Reds chasing a quadruple.

However, with the Egyptian international turning 32 this year and the superstar only having one more year on his contract, if Al-Ittihad return with a €235m bid, it would probably be the smart thing for the Merseyside club to accept it.

This would give the new manager a huge budget to build the team he wants and could provide the Premier League giants with a strong foundation to build on once Jurgen Klopp departs the club.