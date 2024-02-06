Liverpool ‘keeping close eye’ on Juventus star after latest contract talks stall

Liverpool are reportedly among the sides “keeping a close eye” on Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

That’s according to a recent report from HITC, who claims the Reds have identified the Italian winger as a possible long-term replacement for Mo Salah, who remains wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia’s wealthy Pro League.

Chiesa, 26, is an integral part of Max Allegri’s first team plans but with his contract due to expire in 18 months and latest talks stalling after the player and the club failed to agree on a salary package, there are mounting concerns the winger may be eyeing a new challenge.

And should that prove to be the case, Liverpool are among the clubs highly interested in luring the 26-year-old away from Turin.

Since joining Juventus from Fiorentina in 2020, initially on loan before turning his move permanent the following season, Chiesa, who lifted the 2021 Euros with Italy, has gone on to score 28 goals and register 22 assists in 113 games in all competitions.