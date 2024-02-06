Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp advised to return to previous philosophy after Arsenal defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been advised to return to his previous philosophy of not changing his team around too much from game to game.

Discussing Liverpool’s team selection in the 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal on Sunday, BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks suggested Klopp made an error by starting with Darwin Nunez on the bench at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool were well beaten in the end, and struggled with their attacking play against Arsenal, perhaps due to that lack of a focal point leading their line, as Nunez has done so well for much of this season.

While the Uruguay international hasn’t always been entirely convincing with his performances in a Liverpool shirt, particularly with regards to his finishing, there’s no doubt he has a good physical presence up front, and that that can be an important outlet for LFC.

Klopp didn’t rotate that often back when his Liverpool side were at their peak, and it seems Crooks now feels the German tactician would do well to go back to that philosophy and keep his line up a bit more settled again.

“Liverpool blew Chelsea away in midweek and I was surprised Nunez was left out of their starting line-up. There was a time when Liverpool never changed a winning side. It might be worth returning to that philosophy,” Crooks said in his BBC Sport column.

Of course, this is easier said than done when there are so many games being played, and when star player Mohamed Salah’s absence also poses a real problem while he’s at AFCON with the Egyptian national team.