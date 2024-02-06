Liverpool to battle with La Liga giants for 19-year-old full-back shining in Italy this season

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu ahead of the summer transfer window but will face competition from one of Spain’s biggest clubs.

The 19-year-old has burst onto the scene in Italy this season and has already featured in 21 matches for Lecce, racking up 801 minutes of action and providing his team with one goal and one assist.

The youngster has come through the Italian club’s academy and the the Serie A outfit have already placed a €20m price tag on the Danish star ahead of the summer transfer window, reports Todofichajes.

The report mentions that both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Dorgu and they could battle it out for the left-back over the summer.

It is hard to see where Dorgu fits for either club as Andy Robertson is the starter at left-back for Liverpool but the Lecce star could be an option if Kostas Tsimikas were to leave at the end of the season.

As for Atletico, Diego Simeone has used Samuel Lino, Rodrigo Riquelme, and Reinildo on the left throughout the season so there seems to be no spot for Dorgu.

It remains to be seen if the 19-year-old will leave Lecce but interest is beginning to come the player’s way as a result of his performances this season.