Liverpool to compete with Euro giants for €40 million-rated attacker

Liverpool are reportedly keen on the PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

The 20-year-old Belgian winger has established himself as one of the finest young attacking prospects in European football and clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are keen on him as per Voetbalkrant.

The winger has a contract with PSV until the summer of 2026 and he is likely to cost around €40 million.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player. They could certainly use a quality young winger like him especially if Mohamed Salah decides to move on at the end of the season.

While Bakayoko is still not at the level to replace the Egyptian, he has the potential to develop into a world class winger as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive option for the player and he is likely to be tempted if a big club like Liverpool comes calling.

The talented young winger has chipped in with 6 goals and 13 assists across all competitions this season and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing at a big club alongside top class players. The Reds could nurture him into reliable Premier League attacker over the years.

Liverpool have done well to groom talented young players into established stars in recent seasons and Bakayoko might feel that a move to Anfield would be ideal for his development.