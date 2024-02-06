Exclusive: Transfer news expert clears up latest Mohamed Salah Liverpool exit rumours

It’s too early to know for sure what’s going to happen with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and possible new interest from Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the transfer news expert addressed the latest Liverpool transfer rumours that suggest there could be cause for concern over Salah again in the summer, with Al Ittihad being linked with a big-money move for the Egypt international.

Salah has been a hugely important player for Liverpool in recent times, so fans will no doubt want reassurances over his future, and it seems Romano has played down the latest Saudi links for now.

While the journalist acknowledged that interest is still there from clubs like Al Ittihad, it seems there’s nothing concrete happening now, as it’s too early for anything to be finalised on this particular saga.

Jurgen Klopp is stepping down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, but it seems that isn’t currently having a strong impact on Salah’s future.

Romano said: “There is no update yet on Salah, it’s still too early. It’s too early also because Liverpool’s next project in terms of director and manager is not clear yet. We’ll have to see what plans they have there and then other deals will become clearer.

“For sure interest in Salah from Saudi remains, but again, nothing is in concrete stages now and nothing is happening on this deal in February.”