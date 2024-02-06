Man United ace offered £50m per year to rekindle Ronaldo partnership

There’s little doubt that the summer is going to bring big changes for Man United.

Once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group are fully ratified as new part owners of the club, they can move ‘full steam ahead’ with their ideas for their project at the club.

The end of this season is the first real chance they’ll have to do anything meaningful in the transfer market too, and that’ll surely be seen as a key component of just how well they’ve understood the task ahead.

For such a storied outfit, United have bought some duds over the past couple of seasons and that really needs to be addressed soonest.

There are also wage concerns to take into account, so news that £340k p/w ace (Capology), Raphael Varane, has been offered around £50m per year to join up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr (Daily Star), is unlikely to be baulked at by the Red Devils.

The French World Cup winner also played alongside the Portuguese during Real Madrid’s recent glory years, and at 31 years of age by the start of next season, he surely won’t turn down the opportunity of such a big pay day.

He is free to talk to other clubs already as it’s believed that United will not renew his current deal, and the Saudi Pro League outfit appear to have jumped to the head of the queue for now.