Man United ace one of three players lined up to replace Mbappe

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga could soon be over if the Frenchman finally decides to put everyone out of their misery and advise if and where he is moving to.

The smart money is on a switch to Real Madrid, and whilst Paris Saint-Germain won’t admit publicly to losing their talisman, privately they must be considering the possibility because three names have emerged as his replacement.

After years of courting between Los Blancos and the French World Cup winner, there’s a real sense of now or never for the 25-year-old hit man.

Were he to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, it would bring the curtain down on a record-breaking PSG career and arguably leave them much the poorer in the striking department.

It would therefore be incumbent on president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and manager, Luis Enrique, to make the right decisions in order that his absence isn’t as keenly felt.

To that end, Telefoot (h/t Get French Football News) are tipping AC Milan’s dynamite attacker, Rafael Leao, as the preferred choice, whereas The Telegraph (h/t GFFN) suggest that, in fact, it’s Napoli’s Victor Osimhen that will be targeted.

The I (h/t GFFN) go for an entirely different name altogether, speculating that Man United’s Marcus Rashford could well get given the nod.