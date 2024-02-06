Man United could sign top striker with 19 goals for just €17.5m this summer

Man United showed an interest in Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy during the January transfer window and the Red Devils could return in the summer following the latest news regarding the striker.

Erik ten Hag requires another forward as there has been a lot of pressure placed on summer signing Rasmus Hojlund to deliver goals for the Manchester club, although the Danish star has stepped up to the mark of late.

Sky Sports reported in December ahead of the January transfer window that Manchester United were monitoring Guirassy as his bargain release clause was a big point of attraction.

The transfer fee of €17.5m will still stand this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano, and many Premier League clubs are already showing an interest.

?? Serhou Guirassy’s release clause will be valid again in the summer for the same amount — €17.5m. After many possibilities in January and final decision to stay at Stuttgart, bids expected to come in again in July. Premier League clubs, already showing interest. pic.twitter.com/Q78PxpczdO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2024

Guirassy has made a name for himself this season in Germany as the striker has netted 19 goals across 16 matches for Stuttgart.

The 27-year-old would be a good option for Man United as his arrival into Ten Hag’s squad would allow Hojlund to relax a bit more and give the 21-year-old some room to develop into a world-class striker.

However, the Manchester club will face some competition for the Guinea star this summer as clubs such as West Ham are also keeping an eye on the striker.