Manchester United have added two new names to their list of candidates in director roles at Old Trafford, according to transfer news expert Ben Jacobs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column in the Daily Briefing, Jacobs explained the latest information he had on the process behind the scenes at Man Utd, with the club possibly set to bring in multiple directors.

This is why the Red Devils seem to be casting the net wide in the pursuit of directors to come in and revamp their recruitment, and it seems that the two newest names under consideration are Christoph Freund and Tiago Pinto.

As previously reported, United also continue to consider big names like Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchell, but it seems there is no rush and plenty of work being done before making a final decision on these important roles.

Providing us with an update on the situation, Jacobs said: “Sir Jim Ratcliffe is really close to formally completing on his Manchester United stake. It’s worth almost 28%. That’s 25% from A and B shares (bought in equal % terms), with the latter carrying more voting power, plus additional shares for his $300m investment into the club.

“Omar Berrada will join as CEO from Manchester City over the summer. He is currently on gardening leave and prevented from beginning immediately.

“And INEOS will now lead the process to find a sporting director. Berrada will also be heavily involved. I expect this to happen sooner rather than later, especially knowing a chosen candidate, if incumbent at a club, could also face a period of gardening leave.”

He added: “Dan Ashworth is still under strong consideration, although Newcastle sources insist no formal approach has been made yet. Julian Ward, Dougie Freeman and Paul Mitchell (who is a free agent) have also been discussed.

“It’s understood two new names, Bayern Munich’s Christoph Freund and Roma’s outgoing departing sporting director Tiago Pinto are also seen as contenders. The volume of names discussed is not just due diligence, it’s down to the fact two senior recruitment appointments are expected.

“INEOS sources have always made it clear they won’t rush. The aim is to make foundational and senior hierarchy changes first thus giving each new executive some say over future hires (and internal shuffles) leading to staggered yet significant changes between now and summer.”