Man United’s ridiculous asking price for Jadon Sancho threatens chances of permanent switch

When Man United agreed to allow Jadon Sancho to move back to Borussia Dortmund on loan, there had to be a sense of relief that the club had finally rid themselves of a player that had caused manager, Erik ten Hag, no end of grief.

Having not played for the Red Devils after a falling out with the Dutchman and a refusal to apologise which saw ten Hag banish him from being anywhere near the first team, even during training sessions, you would’ve thought that the club would’ve had the foresight to set a reasonable asking price for any future permanent deal, be that at the Bundesliga giants or elsewhere.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are going to demand somewhere between £40m-£50m for Sancho’s services, which seems a little excessive given how much his value will have dropped since he joined United for a reported £73m (Sky Sports).

The England ace never came close to replicating his form at Dortmund which saw United chase, and then land him in the first place.

His apparent problem with authority will only add to the issue when it comes to United demanding such an inflated fee.

The North West giants will perhaps point to his age being a factor given that he’s still only 23, however, they need to be realistic if they genuinely want to get Sancho off their books.