Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick admits he would’ve loved to keep youngster Morgan Rogers at the club instead of him joining Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old completed £15m move to Aston Villa in January and Carrick understands the player’s decision to join a top-flight side.

“You have to be realistic. Morgan is a Birmingham lad. (And Aston Villa) are going well in the Premier League. It’s a massive opportunity for him and we understand that,” – said Carrick.

“I’m not saying that will happen for everyone. (Selling our key players) is not a policy of the club by any stretch, but you have to take everything on an individual basis.

“That was right for everyone, even though we would love to have kept him and worked him and seen how good he could become. But that’s football. We’ll move on as Morgan will but we wish him the very best and hope he fulfils all his potential.” – finished Carrick for Gazzette Live.