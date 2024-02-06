Manchester City star is unhappy with role on the bench, leaves training early

Jack Grealish reportedly reacted strongly to Pep Guardiola’s decision to bench him once more for the team’s Monday night trip to Brentford.

The Premier League champions won the match against Brentford 3-1, thanks a hat-trick from Phil Foden.

The Bees took the lead through Neil Maupay but a hat-trick from Foden secured all the three points for Guardiola’s team who are now two points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

City extended their unbeaten streak to 12 matches as the treble-winners aim to repeat the success of last season.

It has been claimed that the Manchester City manager’s choice of starting lineup has angered Jack Grealish, with the English international taking offense at being benched for the fourth straight game.

MCFCTone on X has reported that Grealish left the team’s training session early because he was “not happy” over being left on the bench for Monday night’s trip to West London to play Brentford.

The Englishman made an appearance as a substitute in Manchester City’s victory against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley team last week, but he hasn’t started for the club since a 5-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup third round in early January.

This season, Jack Grealish has made 18 starts for Manchester City, although he has also been used as a substitute five times.

As City came out as comfortable winners, not many will doubt the selection made by the City manager, although, Grealish’s frustration is justified for not getting enough playing time.

Guardiola’s team will come up against Everton on Saturday in the Premier League, a win will take them above Liverpool at the top of the league table.