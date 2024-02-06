Manchester United are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Gleison Bremer at the end of the season.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester United are well placed in the race to sign the Brazilian defender at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world since joining Juventus and the Italian club value him at €70 million. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to pay a premium for him.

It is hardly a secret that they need to bring in defensive reinforcements and signing a quality central defender should be a top priority for them in the summer.

Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from Manchester United in recent months and Bremer could be an upgrade on the England international. That 26-year-old is at the peak of his career and he will wants to compete at the highest level. A move to Manchester United could be an attractive option for him.

The Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could offer him a lucrative contract compared to the one he has at Juventus. In addition to that, they have the financial resources to pay the reported asking price as well.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United manage to secure Champions League qualification this season. Attracting top quality players without a top four finish could prove to be quite difficult in the summer.

The Red Devils need quality players at their disposal if they wants to win the league title once again and someone like Bremer will certainly help them improve defensively.