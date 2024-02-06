Mason Greenwood makes his way onto transfer shortlist of European giants ahead of summer window

Controversial footballer Mason Greenwood has found himself on Atletico Madrid’s summer shortlist as the European giants look to add a forward to their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Getafe from Man United and is having a positive impact on the Spanish side’s results.

The winger has featured 22 times for José Bordalás’ side, scoring seven goals and assisting a further four, as Getafe currently sit tenth in the La Liga standings.

Greenwood’s performances have caught the eye of Atletico Madrid and according to the Telegraph, the Spanish club have placed the Man United loanee on their transfer shortlist for the summer.

This would be a major move for Greenwood considering the player’s career was almost over following allegations made against him in 2022. The footballer was arrested for attempted rape and assault but the case was eventually dropped last year.

After a six-month internal review process and some public backlash, Man United decided that the 22-year-old would have no future at the club and therefore, will very likely be sold this summer.

It is hard to see Greenwood ever returning to England to play football following his controversial past, therefore, a move to Atletico is one of the top options he will have to continue his career.