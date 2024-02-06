It seems to be a case of one step forward and two steps back for Eddie Howe at Newcastle.

Getting into the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years was a real boost for the club, but no sooner had they pulverised Paris Saint-Germain at St. James’ Park in one of those epic European nights, than they were bundled out of the competition at the group stage.

A tonne of injuries has absolutely curtailed what Howe and his backroom staff will have wanted to achieve this season, and now Financial Fair Play could dictate that they’ll need to sell two of their major stars if they want to bring one huge name in.

Fichajes have linked the Magpies with a pursuit of AC Milan’s brilliant attacker, Rafael Leao, but they also quote Give Me Sport’s Dean Jones as suggesting that Miguel Almiron would need to be one of two top players needing to be sold in order to raise appropriate funds and cover the club from any FFP eventualities.

The other big name mentioned by Fichajes as being made available for a possible summer sale is Joelinton.

The Brazilian is currently one of nine players out injured (Premier Injuries) and is highly unlikely to play for the Magpies again this season.

Given the potential Leao pursuit, the marauding midfielder might already have played his final game for the club.