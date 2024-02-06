Paul Robinson has urged Leeds United to protect their prized prospect Archie Gray with a lucrative contract.

Gray is regarded as one of the best young talents in English football, and Robinson feels that the top clubs could come in for him soon. He has urged the Championship outfit to offer him a lucrative contract that is on par with the first-team stars so that they can tie him down to a long-term deal.

He said on MOT Leeds News: “He’s a fantastic talent, the way that he’s come into the team and played this season, so also rewarding him as well. The player deserves to be rewarded and on a salary that matches the rest of the first team and starting XI because that’s what he is now. He plays week in and week out.

Gray is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. He has established himself as an important first-team player and Leeds would do well to secure an agreement with him over a new deal.

The youngster will be hoping to play regularly and continue his development. He is likely to be appreciative of the opportunity at Leeds and the player is unlikely to push for an exit any time soon. It wouldn’t be surprising if he decided to commit his long-term future to the club.