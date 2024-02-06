Pochettino admits to having “private conversation” with key player after wife’s controversial social media post

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted to having had a “private conversation” with one of his key players after his wife posted a controversial post on social media.

The Blues were defeated again on Sunday by Wolves and after the 4-2 loss Thiago Sillva’s wife, Belle Silva, took to X asking for “change” at the West London club.

The Brazilian defender’s wife posted: “It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late.”

It is uncertain if this is related to Pochettino’s position or the Chelsea owners but many have taken it to be directed at the Argentine coach.

Speaking about Belle Silva’s post at his press conference on Tuesday, Pochettino said that he has had a conversation with Thiago Silva about it.

“Thiago Silva came today to talk to me, but it’s a private conversation and that’s it,” the Chelsea boss said via Fabrizio Romano.

“My relationship with him is very good. I think it’s excellent”.

This may be the first sign of unsettlement in the Chelsea dressing room as Pochettino faces a big month in order to stay in his current role at Stamford Bridge.