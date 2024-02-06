Garth Crooks is back with his latest Premier League team of the week and it’s not too surprising to see plenty of Arsenal representation in this line up after their hugely impressive 3-1 win over league leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners have Bukayo Saka, David Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes in this team of the week on BBC Sport, while Liverpool’s Conor Bradley also made it in, perhaps on the back of his performance in the Reds’ win over Chelsea a few days earlier.

Meanwhile, Manchester City also reminded us of their title credentials as they came from behind to beat Brentford thanks to a Phil Foden hat-trick, with the England international the sole City player to make Crooks’ team of the week…

Richarlison and Douglas Luiz are among the other big names to make it in, while special mention must also go to Wolves striker Matheus Cunha after his superb performance that saw him score a hat-trick in a memorable 4-2 away win over Chelsea.

Eberechi Eze and Fabian Schar are among the others to complete a strong-looking line up.