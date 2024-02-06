Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on what position Kylian Mbappe could play if Real Madrid transfer goes through

Fabrizio Romano has provided some details on the Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer saga, and also commented on what position the Frenchman could play if he completes his move from Paris Saint-Germain to the Bernabeu this summer.

Mbappe is due to be out of contract with PSG at the end of this season and it will be intriguing to see if he ends up deciding to finally call time on his career in the French capital with a move to Real.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano discussed the latest on the Mbappe situation, and also admitted that he felt there were a variety of positions the 25-year-old could play for Los Blancos, and that that’s likely to be the least of their worries considering what a talent he is.

“I don’t know yet what kind of position Mbappe would play for the team, whether he’d be central or if he would compete with Vinicius on the left, but in many ways I think that’s the least worrying issue when you’re talking about an elite talent like Mbappe,” Romano said.

Mbappe’s best position is not exactly obvious, as he’s had spells playing as a central striker, or wide on the left, both to great effect, but if he plays on the left for Madrid it could have major implications for Vinicius Junior.

Romano has also stated that Real Madrid are currently feeling confident about finally signing Mbappe, though it’s still not been officially confirmed.