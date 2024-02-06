Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde completed a permanent move to Sunderland towards the end of the window.

The 20-year-old defender has now opened up on the move and revealed that he is relieved to get the deal done, and he is now focused on his development with regular football.

He struggled for regular game time at Leeds and he needed to leave in order to play more often. The talented young Norwegian defender has a big future ahead of him and he managed to impress on his debut for Sunderland.

The defender has revealed that he was patiently waiting for a move, and he was fit and ready for the opportunity when it arrived. He had ample game time with the Leeds under-21s. But he needed to play at a higher level.

He said to the Sunderland Echo: “I was waiting for a move. It was just about being patient, really. I was getting game time with the under-21s at Leeds, so that meant I was fit whenever the chance came. Obviously, it came quite late, but I’m really happy that it happened, and I’m ready to crack on.”

The move to Sunderland has come at the right time for him, and he will be hoping to make his mark in the Championship with the Black Cats.