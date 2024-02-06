The reason why Man City’s Kyle Walker threatened to knock Neal Maupay out revealed

Man City emerged from a tough assignment against Brentford with all three points, but the match was marred by an altercation between Kyle Walker and Neal Maupay.

The City captain has recently been embroiled in more scandalous tabloid headlines, which saw him make an embarrassing apology to his family online.

As brilliant a footballer as he is on the pitch, Walker evidently has his failings off it.

The most recent lurid revelations aren’t the first time he’s been in the headlines for the wrong reasons either, after being caught by The Sun hosting sex parties at his flat during lockdown.

It’s clear that the side of his personality away from the pitch is one that opposition players could target if they wanted to get under his skin.

According to the Daily Mail, expert lip reader, Jeremy Freeman, Walker wanted to knock Maupay out after the Brentford man allegedly taunted him about his kids.

It apparently led to fourth official, Stuart Attwell, telling him to ‘shush’ and match referee, Jarred Gillett, telling him ‘let’s just deal with it at the end.’

Both managers clearly weren’t interested in speaking about the altercation in their post-match press conferences, which may well have diffused what could’ve become a difficult and awkward situation.