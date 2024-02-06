Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking options at the end of the season, and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto is on their radar.

According to Paul O Keefe, the 23-year-old is a part of the list Tottenham have put together. Barcelona star Raphinha is reportedly on the list as well.

Neto has been an important performer for Wolves since joining the club from Braga in 2019. He could prove to be a very useful addition for Spurs as well. The Portuguese star has proven himself to be a top-class creator from the wide areas and he would add a new dimension to Ange Postecoglou’s attack.

The Wolves star has three goals and 12 assists to his name this season and he is only going to get better with experience and coaching. Joining a club like Spurs, who operate in a free-flowing attacking system could get the best out of Neto.

If Tottenham can secure Champions League qualification at the end of the season, they will be an attractive option for most players. Neto will certainly be tempted to join them if there a concrete offer on the table.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement over the fee. Given Neto’s importance at Wolves, it is fair to assume that it won’t be a cheap acquisition for Spurs. With that said, he could still be a cheaper option compared to Barcelona’s Raphinha.