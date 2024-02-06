Unai Emery confirms Aston Villa’s worst fears; key player facing one month out

Unai Emery has delivered some bad news for Aston Villa.

The Villians’ boss has confirmed that defender Ezri Konsa is facing up to a month out through injury.

Smashing into the post during Villa’s 5-0 thrashing over Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United, the 26-year-old was forced off the field of play.

And after having diagnostic tests done on his knee, which took the brunt of the post’s impact, Konsa could be out until early March.

“He is injured,” Emery told reporters, as quoted by Birmingham Live.

“He has a knee sprain and he is going to be not available for three or four weeks more or less.”

There is some good news though — although Emery has confirmed the pair will not feature against Chelsea in Wednesday night’s FA Cup Fourth Round replay, defensive duo Pau Torres and Lucas Digne are both edging closer to making their returns.

“The other players are out for tomorrow,” he added.

“Lucas Digne is progressing well but is out. Pau Torres has trained with the group and he will be on the bench.”