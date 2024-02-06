(Video) Mauricio Pochettino confident he has Chelsea’s support

Mauricio Pochettino has issued a defiant statement in response to questions over his Chelsea future.

The Argentine is under massive pressure at Stamford Bridge following back-to-back 4-1 defeats against Liverpool and Wolves which saw the Blues slip to 11th in the Premier League table.

Despite mounting speculation the former Spurs boss could be relieved of his duties by US billionaire owner Todd Boehly, Pochettino has remained adamant he has the support and backing of the club.

“I received a very good text from them [the owners]. I think we’re all together in this, and that is the most important [thing],” he told reporters ahead of Wednesday night’s FA Cup Fourth Round replay against Aston Villa.

“Of course, they’re in contact with me.”