Video: Sevilla condemn obscene gesture as Rayo fan violates Lucas Ocampos

Sevilla were forced to issue a statement on Monday night after one of their players, Lucas Ocampos, was violated by a young Rayo Vallecano supporter.

The incident occurred in the 32nd minute of the game with the scores at one apiece.

As Ocampos went to take a throw in, the fan thought it would be a good idea to put his finger up the player’s bum.

Ocampos, to his credit, didn’t react badly, and instead called the referee over to explain, halting the game for a couple of minutes in so doing and incurring the wrath of the home support.

‘We would like to place on record our disgust at the incident that occurred this Monday during our match against Rayo Vallecano, in which our player Lucas Ocampos was subjected to an obscene and completely inappropriate act by a home fan,’ the official statement from Sevilla read.

‘We hope that the appropriate measures outlined in the regulations will be taken to prevent such behaviour from happening again on a football field, and we have expressed this to LaLiga directly.

‘These gestures and behaviours should not be allowed in our competition if we aspire to be the best league in the world.

‘We send our full support to Lucas Ocampos, who showed composure and immense professionalism despite the unacceptable behaviour of the fan who harassed him.’

Yo soy Lucas Ocampos y me acerco como a hablar con él y de la hostia que le pego le quito el tinte ese de pollo que lleva. A estos niñatos no les va a pasar nada y por lo menos ese sopapo bien pegado les hubiese educado un poco. pic.twitter.com/JrRRIrqBUM — La cara B del futbol (@lacarabdeporte) February 6, 2024

Pictures from GOL