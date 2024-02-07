17-year-old English footballer passes away after falling ill during a match

Tragically, Wycombe Wanderers’ rising talent, Adam Ankers, passed away after falling ill during a match last week.

He fell ill while playing for Wycombe’s Foundation Under-19s team, and succumbed to his illness in the hospital on Monday.

Beyond his aspirations on the pitch, he was a devoted supporter of the League One club.

In a heartfelt post on X, Adam’s father, Alastair, shared the family’s grief:

“Yesterday, we lost my son Adam, who passed away after playing football, the sport he loved. We love him so much, and the loss is devastating. He will always be with us and never forgotten.”

Yesterday we lost my son Adam, who passed away after playing football, the sport he loved. We love him so much and the loss is devastating. He will always be with us and never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/fHQMCeHtV3 — Alastair Ankers (@AlastairAnkers) February 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the club’s first-team manager Matt Bloomfield expressed his profound shock upon hearing the devastating news.

He paid tribute to him, saying (via The Mirror):

“I was deeply shocked to hear the news that Adam was taken ill last week while playing the game he loves, and he has been in our thoughts since as we hoped and prayed for his recovery.

“We are all extremely saddened to learn that he wasn’t able to pull through and our deepest condolences are with his friends, team-mates and family at this awful time.”