West Ham technical director Tim Steidten is starting to make his mark at the Hammers and has just appointed a new member to his team.

Max Hahn has now joined the Premier League side as the club’s new Head of Technical Recruitment and Analysis, according to Training Ground Guru.

The 28-year-old will start his new role at the London Stadium on Wednesday, joining from Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen, where he was scouting and analysis coordinator.

Investing in the scouting department is always a good idea for Premier League clubs and this could benefit West Ham down the line.

Steidten has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks but Hammers fans will be happy to see him continue to go about his work in East London.