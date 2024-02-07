Agent of expensive Chelsea star says latest rumours about player “not true”

Recent rumours have suggested that Enzo Fernandez is open to a departure from Chelsea but the player’s agent has addressed these in a recent interview.

Football Transfers reported that the World Cup winner’s agents, including his long-time representative Uriel Perez, have begun talks with various clubs to explore potential opportunities for the talented midfielder to leave at the end of the season.

Perez has claimed that this is not true and that his client is happy to stay at Stamford Bridge.

“Enzo’s desire is to stay at Chelsea and win trophies,” Fernandez’s agent told Diario AS via Fabrizio Romano.

“We didn’t discuss with any other club, it’s not true.

“For sure he’d love to see Chelsea in a different position but this is something that will happen with hard work.”

Fernandez joined Chelsea during the 2023 January transfer window as part of a massive £106.8m deal with Benfica and has not been part of a good team at Stamford Bridge since.

The World Cup winner has the ability to become one of the best midfielders in the sport but that is not going to happen in his current situation.

However, it is hard to believe that the 23-year-old would want to give up on the Chelsea project already and his agent has confirmed this with his latest interview