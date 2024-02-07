Arteta wants midfielder with 10 goals and 10 assists at Arsenal this summer

It’s been another great season so far for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side, and whilst they might not have won anything yet, the improvements that the Spaniard has made in the team are obvious.

Currently behind Liverpool and Man City in what’s shaping up to be the best title race for years, the Gunners are still absolutely in the conversation at present.

The next half a dozen games or so are crucial in keeping Arsenal on the coat tails of the Reds and the Cityzens, or potentially seeing them leapfrog their contemporaries.

Liverpool play City on March 10, whilst Arsenal are up against Pep Guardiola’s men – and Arteta’s old club – at the end of that month.

By then, there’ll be eight games left of the campaign and things could really be hotting up in terms of jostling for position.

Regardless of whether Arsenal do finally bag a title that they’ve not had their hands on since the 2003/04 campaign, Arteta is already looking ahead to the following campaign.

According to Dean Jones at Give Me Sport (h/t Fichajes), the Spaniard wants to sign Leicester’s highly-rated midfielder, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 25-year-old has already scored 10 goals this season for Leicester, and provided 10 assists according to WhoScored.

Should the Foxes get themselves promoted, which is looking nailed on at this point, Arteta could have a fight on his hands to land the player, though a decent offer into Leicester’s coffers might well tempt them to do business given that they could utilise the money elsewhere.