Barcelona and Man United to battle for incredible Brazilian talent dubbed the ‘next Endrick’

Barcelona have a rich history of Brazilian talent that have passed through their ranks over the years, and it appears that they’ve set their stall out to land a player that’s been dubbed the ‘new Endrick.’

The Catalans can count the likes of Romario, Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar amongst its alumnus, with Vitor Roque the most recent Brazilian addition.

According to Diario AS (h/t Fichajes), the club now have their eye on Palmeiras ace, Thalys.

The 18-year-old is yet to break into the first team and also has a contract until 2026, however, that’s unlikely to deter Barca president, Joan Laporta, from landing Thalys, particularly after the club missed out on the likes of fellow Brazilians Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick, all of whom play or will play for hated rivals, Real Madrid.

The outlet also note the interest of Premier League club, Manchester United.

Clearly, with INEOS now in place, things are going to change in all departments, including transfers in and out.

It’s difficult to decipher just how much change there will be and whether the game model will looked markedly different to what we’ve come to expect from the Red Devils of late.

In any event, Barca will believe they’ve got ahead of the competition by registering their interest at this early stage, and time will tell if Thalys will end up wearing the Blaugrana or not.