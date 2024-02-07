Bayern Munich willing to double salary of Man United target in bid to lure player away from European giants

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs and heading towards the summer transfer window, Bayern Munich are willing to make a big play to get him.

According to Sport, the German champions are willing to offer the Uruguay star more than double his current Barcelona salary in a bid to lure him to the Allianz Arena.

Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, reported in January that Man United have enquired about Araujo and were told that it would take €80m to lure him away from the La Liga giants during the winter window.

That is the same information Bayern Munich received as Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the Barca star and would love the centre-back at the Bundesliga club.

? Bayern Munich are willing to offer Ronald Araujo more than double his Barcelona salary this summer. (Source: Sport) pic.twitter.com/j9duAcRsJD — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 7, 2024

A summer bid will likely be cheaper and it would be a great signing for either club to make.

Erik ten Hag has wanted a new centre-back at Old Trafford since last summer and the 24-year-old would be a player that would certainly improve the Red Devils.

However, Bayern will be serious challengers for Araujo’s signature and are Man United willing to pay as much for the Barcelona star as the German club? That remains to be seen over the coming months.