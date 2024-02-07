Chelsea beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final could backfire due to UEFA rules

Chelsea will surely be desperately hoping to take their chance to land some silverware with a win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final later this month, to finally find some positives in what has been such a miserable season at Stamford Bridge.

However, it might not be the best thing for the Blues in the long run, with some slightly bizarre analysis showing how it could cause the club trouble in UEFA competitions in the years to come.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Chelsea winning the League Cup would automatically enter them into next season’s Europe Conference League, but being in a UEFA competition could mean they land themselves with major limits on what they can spend in the transfer market due to Financial Fair Play laws.

Chelsea fans will surely just want the team to prioritise winning some much-needed silverware, but it’s clear once again that the club’s owners have really not thought their strategy through.

So much money has been wasted on players who aren’t performing, and it now means there’s danger of a genuine down-side from winning a cup final, which just isn’t the kind of situation a club of this size should find themselves in.