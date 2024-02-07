Chelsea offered chance to sign Real Madrid and Barcelona midfield target

Highly rated Al-Ahli midfielder Gabri Veiga, who just joined the Saudi team six months ago, is attracting interest from Chelsea.

Several of the top teams in Europe were after the 21-year-old last summer after he made waves with his former team Celta Vigo.

Veiga was being chased by Liverpool, Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, but he ultimately signed a lucrative contract to join Al-Ahli.

He has since made 17 appearances for the Saudi club, contributing four assists and four goals.

Chelsea may need to get a new midfield player because two of their midfield players, Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez could reportedly leave the club.

Tottenham are interested in Gallagher and some Blues officials think the team should sell the player to aid with its financial difficulties.

Enzo Fernandez may be willing to leave at the end of the season, according to reports. Although his high price tag will make finding a buyer challenging, his representatives are aggressively seeking to find him a new club.

Should one of the two depart from Stamford Bridge, Veiga may be a reliable long-term replacement.

Fichajes reports that Chelsea are expected to be in the running to sign Veiga if he decides to return to Europe following a year spent in Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also “admirers” of the gifted young player who made a surprising decision to join the Saudi Pro League last summer.

Veiga helped Celta Vigo avoid relegation in La Liga before joining the Saudi team for a transfer fee of €30 million.

Although he has a contract that expires in 2026, according to speculation he is not pleased in Saudi Arabia.