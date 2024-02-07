Chelsea star’s wife issues apology for her outburst aimed at Pochettino

Thiago Silva’s wife, Belle, has issued an apology following her public call for Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking on social media after Chelsea’s defeat to Wolves.

In the aftermath of Chelsea’s 4-2 loss against Wolves, Belle took to her X account to express her frustration, urging the Chelsea ownership to consider a managerial change.

Posting on her X account, she said: “It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late.”

Her post ended up in an awkward meeting between the player and the manager. The former Spurs manager confirmed that he had discussed the matter with the player,

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Thiago Silva came today to talk to me, but it’s a private conversation and that’s it.”

“My relationship with him is very good. I think it’s excellent”.

Silva’s wife Belle has now apologised for speaking against Chelsea’s boss, claiming that her passion as a Blues fan was to blame.

In a follow-up post on X, she said:

“I’m sorry that my personal outburst as a passionate Chelsea fan has caused such an impact.

“I’m passionate about the team, I thrive on victories and I’m saddened by defeats.

“We all want the same thing, a winning team, come on Chelsea!!”

Chelsea bounced back with a convincing win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup to advance to the next round of the tournament.

They will now face Leeds United in the 5th round which is set to be played on 29th February.