Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains stories of Chelsea’s recent signings being unsettled

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has given his insight into the current situation at Chelsea in his latest exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for the piece, Romano explained that he’s not had it confirmed to him that there are a large number of recent Blues signings who are unsettled or regretting committing themselves to such long-term contracts upon arriving at Stamford Bridge.

It’s certainly been a difficult season for Chelsea and there’s no escaping that, but Romano also says that it’s normal in these circumstances to see plenty of speculation and negativity about big clubs who are under-performing.

Romano discussed Thiago Silva’s situation and admitted that the veteran Brazilian defender could leave at the end of his contract in the summer, but it seems there’s nothing concrete going on with some of the club’s recent signings on long-term deals.

The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Mykhaylo Mudryk are among the main names that will come to mind amid reports like this, but we’ll have to see if there’s really anything particularly worrying for CFC fans here.

“Thiago Silva and Mauricio Pochettino have spoken about the tweet put out by the Chelsea defender’s wife Belle Silva. After the game against Wolves she clearly seemed to aim a dig at Pochettino, calling for a change at Stamford Bridge. That tweet is still there, it hasn’t been deleted, but Pochettino discussed this in his press conference and made it clear that everything has been clarified and that his relationship with Silva is excellent,” Romano said.

“I can confirm that Silva and Pochettino had a discussion about this, and their relationship remains very good. However, the feeling in general, even before this incident, is that Silva is not expected to extend his contract at Chelsea, making him a free agent this summer. There is a very concrete chance for the Brazilian to leave as a free agent.”

Romano added: “There have also been reports about other Chelsea players being unsettled and some claims that they regret signing such long-term contracts at the club. However, I’m not aware of this, honestly. I think this week it’s easy to say only negative things about Chelsea, players, managers, owners.

“For sure it’s a difficult moment but it’s also too easy to call it all negative and disaster. How can players be happy when things go so bad? But it’s also about being professional to help the club and improve the situation. This is normal life at top football clubs.”